Instead, presenter and 2015 semi-finalist Anita Rani will helm the tenth anniversary tour, having stood in for Giedroyc on occasion last year.

“I had such a great experience on the series and the tour, that I jumped at the opportunity to come back and host the tour," Rani said of the 30-date event, which kicks off in January next year. "I had a taster as tour host last year when I stood in for Mel Giedroyc, which was so much fun. I'm really looking forward to being back in front of the lovely Strictly audiences to celebrate 10 years on the road!”

Despite this being Head Judge Len Goodman's final hurrah on the main show, he will also join the tour as a judge alongside Craig Revel Horwood and guest judge (former pro and It Takes Two regular) Karen Hardy.

“The live tour always has such a great atmosphere and the 10th anniversary tour will definitely be one to remember, especially as this will come as I complete my final year on the TV series as Head Judge," Goodman says. "Rest assured audiences, this tour will be a ten from Len!”

Horwood promises they're "pulling out all the stops" on the anniversary tour.

“I am very pleased to be back on tour with legendary Len and also welcoming Karen to the tour’s judging panel. This 10th year is going to be bigger and better than ever before," he insists.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be joining Len and Craig in the judging hot seat," Hardy adds. "Having seen the fantastic line-up for this year's TV series, I know that audiences around the country are going to be in for a real treat. I can't wait to get started!”

It's not yet been confirmed which celebrities from this series will take part. After all, we've not seen them take to the dance floor just yet. But with everyone from Ed Balls to Judge Rinder via Laura Whitmore and Anastacia it's shaping up to be both a great series and an impressive live tour.

Meanwhile, the first picture from Gary Barlow's Let It Shine has been released, showing Giedroyc alongside fellow host Graham Norton and the new judging line-up Dannii Minogue, Martin Kemp, Amber Riley and the Take That frontman.

The show is seeking cast members for a brand new stage show featuring the music of Take That. It will launch early next year.

Tickets for Strictly Come Dancing The Live Tour 2017 are on sale from 23 September 2016.

Strictly Come Dancing returns this Friday (9pm) and Saturday (6:30pm) on BBC1