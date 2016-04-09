Ladies and gentlemen, meet The Voice 2016 finalists...

Kevin Simm from Team Ricky

"I just can't believe it. I didn't think this was gonna happen. Thanks so much everyone!"

More like this

Age: 35

From: Chorley

Fun fact: Kevin was a member of Liberty X from 2001 to 2008. They scored a Number One plus seven Top 10s and a Brit Award in 2003.

Blinds: Chandelier by Sia

Kevin had a full house of coaches, with Ricky Wilson, Boy George, Paloma Faith and will.i.am turning. Kevin was originally on Team Paloma, but was 'stolen' but Ricky during the Battles.

Kevin sang against Faith Nelson in the Battles, singing Jennifer Hudson's Spotlight. In the Knockouts he sang Birdy's Wings.

In the semi-finals he took on Adele's Rolling in the Deep:

Lydia Lucy from Team Will

"I'm so happy, honestly I'm overwhelmed. Thanks you so much everyone!"

Age: 22

From: Romford, Essex

Fun fact: Lydia tried out for X Factor in 2013 but lost out on a spot at Judges' Houses after tackling the series' first ever Six Chair Challenge. She's also said to have gone to prom with The Wanted's Nathan Sykes.

Blinds: Trouble by Iggy Azaelea ft Jennifer Hudson

Lydia earned turns from coaches will.i.am, Boy George and Ricky Wilson.

The former X Factor contestant saw off competition from Irene Alano-Rhodes in the Battles, where they sang Aerosmith. In tonight's Knockouts she sang Taylor Swift's I Knew You Were Trouble.

In the semi-finals Lydia performed The Jackson 5's I'll Be There

Cody Frost from Team Boy George

Age: 17

From: Nelson, Lancashire

Fun fact: Her mum sings too and often takes part in ABBA tributes.

Blinds: Abba's Lay All Your Love On Me

Ricky Wilson, Paloma Faith and Boy George all turned after Cody's first performance.

In the Battles Cody took on Heather Cameron-Hayes (later stolen by Paloma) singing Sinead O'Connor's Nothing Compares To You. At the Knockouts Cody turned to Pink Floyd and Another Brick In The Wall.

In the semi-finals Cody performed Fleetwood Mac’s The Chain.

Jolan Gidney-Craigen from Team Ricky

Age: 21

From: Cumbria

Fun fact: Jolan has a 13-year-old cat called Smudge who, much like a pet dog, comes running if you call its name

Blinds: Terence Trent D'Arby's Wishing Well

Jolan earned turns from Boy George, Paloma Faith and Ricky Wilson.

At the Battles Jolan took on Efe Udugba singing The Jam's Beat Surrender. In the Knockouts, he performed INXS' Never Tear Us Apart.

In the semi-finals Jolan performed Prince's Purple Rain

Advertisement

The Voice final tonight from 7:00pm on BBC1