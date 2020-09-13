Band members Harry Judd, Danny Jones, Tom Fletcher and Dougie Poynter also performed new single Happiness from their upcoming album Young Dumb Thrills, and explained their decision to pay tribute to NHS workers when interviewed by Ant and Dec after their performance.

"Well we just wanted to do something,” Judd said. “We felt pretty helpless like the rest of the nation and obviously the NHS were doing an amazing job.”

The performance was certainly a hit with fans on social media, many of whom joked they’d rather vote for McFly than many of the other performances on offer in the semi-final.

More like this

But of course that wasn’t a real option, with dance duo Aaron and Jasmine securing the judges’ votes for the final after a split decision with offbeat dance troupe The Coven, with Amanda Holden casting the tiebreak vote.

"We have dedicated our lives to this, and it's so nice to show it and share it with the world,” the pair said.

The other acts on the night included ten-year-old singer Souparnika Nair, comedian Allen Finnegan, magician Damien O’Brien, school choir Class Dynamix, dog act Amanda and Miracle and mother/daughter singing duo Honey and Sammy, with Souparnika forming the top three with The Coven and Aaron and Jasmine.

As with last week’s semi-final, another act will be brought into the final through a public vote, with the process continuing weekly until the grand final on the 10th October.

Advertisement

Britain’s Got Talent continues on Saturdays at 8:00pm. Want something to watch now? Check out our full TV Guide.