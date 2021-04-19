Exclusive – Matt Baker explains why he hasn’t yet competed in a Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special

Our Farm in the Dales star Matt Baker has revealed that he hasn’t taken part in a Strictly Come Dancing festive special yet as filming has always clashed with other projects.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, the former One Show host said that his work with Children in Need always coincides with the filming dates for dancing competition’s Christmas special, which is why he hasn’t returned to the dance floor since 2010.

“Every year they ask me to do it and every year I say I’m not able to because of the Rickshaw Challenge. Because the Rickshaw Challenge happens over that period of time, you see. And so, it’s always the complication [that] I’m busy doing my Children in Need stuff, which is a huge part of my life too.”

Baker has led the Children in Need Rickshaw Challenge for over 10 years, with the presenter cycling a rickshaw from one end of the country to another with different groups of inspirational young people.

Last year, Baker raised almost £5 million for BBC Children in Need despite completing the Rickshaw Challenge virtually, cycling a total of 830 miles in a week.

“When I’m not on the TV, I’m doing a lot for Children in Need and have done for many many years. The run-up to Children in Need always falls at the time when they record those Strictly specials so I haven’t been able to [take part in one] as of yet,” he added.

On whether he’d take part in the Strictly special at some point in the future, Baker teased: “You never know, do you? You never know.”

Baker took part in the eighth series of Strictly Come Dancing back in 2010 with professional Aliona Vilani, finishing in second place behind Kara Tointon and Artem Chigvintsev.

While Baker no longer presents The One Show, he recently invited fans in to his home for More4’s Our Farm in the Dales, which saw him move his family from Hertfordshire to his childhood Durham farm after his mother suffered an accident.

Matt Baker: Our Farm in the Dales concludes Wednesday at 9pm on More4. To find out what’s on TV tonight, check out our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.