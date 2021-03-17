The cooking has well and truly begun on MasterChef.

The show returned for series 17 on March 1st, and the contestants in the MasterChef 2021 line-up have already been put through their paces, with some making it through to the quarter-finals and others having to pack up their aprons for good.

There’s still lots more to be done though, for this year’s amateur chefs to bag a spot in the finals and be crowned this year’s winner.

The cooking show airs throughout the week on BBC One, with contestants in different heats taking on challenges.

Here’s when it’s on this week!

Is MasterChef on tonight?

The next episode of MasterChef will be on Wednesday, March 17th at 8pm.

It will see contestants prepare their signature dish, and after tasting all the five plates judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode will decide which two contestants will go through to the quarter finals.

The remaining three contestants will then take part in the Favourite Ingredient Challenge, after which one person will be sent home.

MasterChef would usually air on a Friday, but this week, the show has been moved to Thursday as a three-hour long show for Comic Relief 2021 will air on Friday, 19th March from 7pm.

Viewers can expect to see the third quarter final on Thursday, 18th March at 8:30pm.

Four of the talented heat winners will return to cook with the hope of bagging a spot in knockout week and getting one step closer to the final.

MasterChef airs on weekdays on BBC One.