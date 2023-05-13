Eleven years later, Loreen is back with another Eurovision banger - Tattoo - which has quickly become the bookies' favourite to win.

Cast your minds back to 2012. The Eurovision Song Contest was being held in Baku, Azerbaijan and Swedish superstar Loreen was lifting the iconic microphone trophy.

The Swedish entry caught up with Radio Times Magazine recently to chat ahead of her appearance in the Grand Final.

What was the biggest Eurovision lesson you gained from your win in 2012?

I followed the flow. I’m a shy person, and people were saying things like, “Why is she barefoot?” and “I can’t see her eyes.” But you have to be authentic.

At what point did you realise victory was yours?

Going into the contest, I didn’t want to know anything about it, the rules or anything. So when we got the scores, I didn’t understand why people were cheering. I leant across to my producer and asked, “Are the people going to vote now?” He replied, “You’ve won!”

Describe that moment as best you can.

It changed everything. I was standing there and realised, “This is what happens when you follow your intuition.” There was so much love in the arena. It was the most beautiful thing I had ever been through.

And you’re back. Why now?

You think you know where you’re going, but sometimes… I never thought in my wildest dreams this would happen. I kept saying, “Life, are you sure you want me to go this way?” But it was my path.

What’s the secret of a Eurovision-winning song?

Whether it’s a ballad or a rock song, it needs to come from an authentic place; everything has to be real. But I’m not going to lie, my song’s dynamics do their work, starting soft and then bursting into the chorus.

How will you prepare?

Food, focus and plenty of sleep!

