"We were very open with each other," he told listeners.

"They were aware a while back that I was starting to, at least, think about when was going to be the time [to leave]."

He added: "Me leaving, hopefully it gives younger dancers a chance to come through now."

More like this

"No one's bigger than the show," he said.

Clifton joined the much-loved BBC dancing contest in 2011 and went on to enjoy seven series, winning the 16th iteration with his celebrity partner Stacey Dooley, with whom he is now in a relationship.

Earlier this month, Clifton announced his first role since quitting the competition; he is set to play the character of Scott Hastings in a forthcoming UK & Ireland tour of Baz Luhrmann’s Strictly Ballroom the Musical.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing recently confirmed its professional line-up for 2020, with several familiar dancers set to be making a comeback.