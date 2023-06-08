Donaldson appeared on the talent show back in 2014 as part of the dance group Kings and Queens.

Britain's Got Talent star Kerri-Anne Donaldson has died, it has been confirmed.

The Supadance National League confirmed the tragic news of her death on Thursday (8th June). A cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

Their statement read: "The directors of the League are devastated to hear the extremely sad news of the passing of the daughter of their fellow directors Jacqui and Colin Donaldson principals at Diamond Dancecentre and on behalf of all the schools in the League send love and prayers to them, their family and dance school!"

It continued: "RIP Kerri Anne."

The dance group Kings and Queens, which also featured Strictly Come Dancing pros Neil Jones, Kai Widdrington and Katya Jones, reached the semi-final of the show back in 2014.

Neil and Katya paid tribute to Donaldson following the tragic news of her passing.

Neil shared a photo of her on Instagram, writing alongside in a caption: "Kerri Anne Donaldson- remember that name and please never forget it because it belongs to a woman who loved to dance, create and perform, she had the cheekiest laugh and a heart of gold, she hated getting in the car with me, but would always listen to my crazy ideas, we shared so many moments and stories and she was always the voice of reason."

He continued: "Kerri you were my friend and like my big sister."

Janette Manrara commented underneath Neil's post, writing: "How sad to see this news. She was a such a lovely person. My hearts goes out to all her friends and family during this time."

"Heartbroken," added Karen Hauer.

"So sorry for your loss," added Michelle Visage.

Fellow Strictly dancer Joanne Clifton also paid tribute to Donaldson, saying: "I have no words… This is just heartbreaking.. truly devastating."

She continued: "We’ve known you and shared the dance floor with you basically all our lives.

"Dance up there with the angels Kerri.. you beautiful dancer, you beautiful soul."

Welsh dance star Amy also paid her respects to the "beautiful dancer", writing on her Instagram Story: "So shocked and sad. Such a beautiful dancer and kind soul! Sending love to all of your family and friends. Heaven has certainly gained an angel. Keep dancing up there lovely."