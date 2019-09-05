Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com at the Pantene Power of Hair launch, Katie, 35, said that while she was “sad,” the new role will allow him to spend more time at home with partner Gemma Atkinson and their two-month-old daughter Mia.

“He’s just had a baby, I’ve got two girls myself,” she said. “What a brilliant time to be doing a bit of Strictly and a bit of being a dad, so I think it’s worked out quite well.”

Her comments come weeks after Gorka hinted he is not best pleased with his new role.

More like this

When one Instagram user asked whether it was “his choice” to take a step back from the show and spend time with his family, he replied: “Not really LOL. But I will."

Katie, who was eliminated in week three last year, is backing YouTuber Saffron Barker to take the coveted Glitterball trophy.

“She seems quite full of energy and she’s quite a positive person,” she said. “And she feels like she’s starting from afresh.

“I would say to the celebs on Strictly to just let go and enjoy it because no-one knows how long your Strictly journey is going to be. It could be one week, it could be 12 weeks. So every Saturday, go on the ballroom floor and enjoy it like it’s the last.”

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing launches Saturday at 7.10pm on BBC 1