The Strictly Come Dancing launch show on Saturday night will feature a special performance from Jo and her celebrity partner Ore Oduba when they return as champions to dance their famous jive.

Viewers would naturally assume this is Jo's swansong, and that this will be the last time we ever see her on the Strictly dance floor. But don't get ready to wave goodbye just yet.

"It might not be my last," she revealed. "If they had me back, I'm sure in the future – because it's been such a big part of my life.

More like this

"I mean I've only been on it three years, but it's been the best three years of my life."

She added: "It was a tough decision to make to come out of it, but I feel like, if I wanted to come back they might have me. I don't know. Never say never. I might go back at some point."

Out of 53 pro dancers who have ever been on the show, only one dancer – Nicole Cutler – has ever left the pro dance line-up and then come back again. But that's not to say it can't be done.

For this year at least, Jo will be keeping busy as she stars in the UK tour of Flashdance – and she'll also be blogging about each week's episode of Strictly for RadioTimes.com.

As for next year? Let's wait and see...

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing - The Launch airs on Saturday 9th September at 7pm on BBC1. Joanne Clifton currently stars in Flashdance – The Musical in theatres across the UK.