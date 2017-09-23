And when Calman wrote back, "Thank you all you gorgeous people," Rowling replied...

Rowling has previously thrown her support behind Calman as the Scottish comedian battled Twitter trolls.

After receiving nasty comments about photos of herself in a dress, Calman singled one out, writing: "When a man calls me a bitch, or someone is homophobic I reply. Because this lesbian bitch ain't standing for it."

More like this

Rowling praised her for standing up for all women, writing: "Stay fabulous, my dancing queen x"

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing returns tonight on BBC1 at 6.25pm