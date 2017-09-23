JK Rowling backs "dancing queen" Susan Calman as she takes on Strictly 2017
The Harry Potter author is firmly #TeamCalman, telling her: "Go dance your tiny socks off"
Susan Calman and Kevin Clifton can strut their stuff on the Strictly dance floor with complete confidence tonight, because not only did RadioTimes.com readers vote them the best Strictly 2017 couple - but now Harry Potter author JK Rowling has declared herself a #TeamCalman "superfan".
Rowling shared a photo of herself with Susan and Kevin in a restaurant. Now there's a dinner we definitely want to crash...
And when Calman wrote back, "Thank you all you gorgeous people," Rowling replied...
Rowling has previously thrown her support behind Calman as the Scottish comedian battled Twitter trolls.
After receiving nasty comments about photos of herself in a dress, Calman singled one out, writing: "When a man calls me a bitch, or someone is homophobic I reply. Because this lesbian bitch ain't standing for it."
More like this
Rowling praised her for standing up for all women, writing: "Stay fabulous, my dancing queen x"
Strictly Come Dancing returns tonight on BBC1 at 6.25pm