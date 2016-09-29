Hudson is a Grammy-winning US singer, whose debut album sold 1.1 million copies worldwide, as well as an Oscar-winning actress recognised for her supporting role alongside Beyonce in musical drama Dreamgirls (Sex and the City fans may also remember her as Carrie Bradshaw's PA Louise).

She also has first-hand knowledge of what The Voice contestants will be going through, having got her big break on the third season of American Idol.

Rossdale is lead vocalist and guitarist with British rock band Bush, who are big in America, having sold over 20 million albums stateside. He's also had success there with solo album Wanderlust, and in 2014 appeared as a guest mentor on the US version of The Voice.

Sir Tom says...

“I’m looking forward to returning to my big red chair on The Voice UK. I had some great times on the show and I can’t wait to again discover and help some brand new talent. And of course be back with my pal will.i.am.”



Jennifer says...

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the amazing panel of coaches on The Voice UK! The UK has always been so supportive of me since the beginning of my career so I’m really looking forward to sharing my point of view with the contestants and especially Team JHUD. Discovering new artists has always been important to me and the UK has no shortage of talent, so I can only imagine what this experience will be like for everyone involved. I can’t wait to get going and start developing each individual’s own sound!”

Gavin says...

“I am so thrilled to be joining The Voice UK. I have always been extremely proud to fly the flag for British rock music and I can’t wait to join this incredible panel and help discover some new talent.”

will says...

will.i.am was unavailable for comment.

The Voice UK will be presented by Emma Willis and will air on ITV early next year