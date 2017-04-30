It might only be for ‘The most items caught by a dog in 30 seconds’, but it’s still a Guinness World Record, ok?

Anyway, Hagrid's on this Saturday’s episode of Britain’s Got More Talent to see whether he’s able to break another world record, but details about that are top secret.

Hagrid, who's otherwise known as a German Lion Dog, is one talented chap. He's also trained to save people from drowning, and on a recent trip to Southwold he lept in the water to save a man… who was having a nice swim. Bless.

When RadioTimes.com met Hagrid’s owners Sarah and David Woodthorpe-Evans backstage at the Britain’s Got Talent auditions at the London Palladium, they told us how their pet has his own freezer at home and how he “eats better than we do.”

“He eats chicken carcasses, and the farm that we get them from supplies top restaurants,” revealed his owners.

Despite not having opposable thumbs, Hagrid even has his own Instagram account @hagridleonberger where he posts pictures of himself next to lions and with his cart, which Sarah and David told us they harness him to when they go to the local pet shop.

Check out that numberplate.

“We put the 25kg bag [of dog food] into his cart and he pulls it home,” they said. “He loves a job. His tail curves right up – he’s so proud of himself.”

Now is that talent, or is that talent?

Britain’s Got More Talent airs at 9:20pm on Saturday 29th April on ITV2