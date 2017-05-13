Oh, and did we mention she has her back to him so can't see a ruddy thing?

If that wasn't bad enough, the next part of Tyrone and Mina's act sees him throwing swords at her that are ON FIRE. All while he's wearing a blindfold.

No wonder it has Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden doing this:

Oh, and if you're wondering how he got that scar it was during one of his performances. If we were Mina, we're not sure that would make us feel wholly confident in his abilities.

Britain's Got Talent airs on Saturday at 8pm on ITV.