Is this a hint from Simon Cowell that David Walliams is leaving Britain's Got Talent?
Cowell has confirmed a return for BGT judges Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon but made no mention of Walliams...
Could this year be David Walliams's last as a judge on Britain's Got Talent? Rumours of tensions between Walliams and Simon Cowell have been denied by show insiders, but when Cowell tweets that he will be bringing back fellow judges Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden for the 2017 series, yet makes no mention of Walliams, you have to wonder whether it's a hint that the latter could be on his way out...
One thing Cowell's post does back up is ITV's insistence that BGT will be back for a new series next year, along with The X Factor.
A spokesperson for the broadcaster yesterday rubbished tabloid claims that X Factor would be taking a break, telling RadioTimes.com "we fully intend to continue with both shows into 2017 and beyond".