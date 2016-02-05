Could this year be David Walliams's last as a judge on Britain's Got Talent? Rumours of tensions between Walliams and Simon Cowell have been denied by show insiders, but when Cowell tweets that he will be bringing back fellow judges Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden for the 2017 series, yet makes no mention of Walliams, you have to wonder whether it's a hint that the latter could be on his way out...

One thing Cowell's post does back up is ITV's insistence that BGT will be back for a new series next year, along with The X Factor.