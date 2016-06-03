"Michaela loves the show. She has always loved the idea of being a contestant on Strictly," a source tells RadioTimes.com, revealing that "they have certainly considered her in the past."

Could this be the year Strachan will take to the floor?

If you ask us, the smily star would be a great catch for the Saturday night entertainment show. We'd love to see her ditch her wellies and strap on a pair of sparkly dancing shoes instead – and Strachan's familiar face would certainly be popular with BBC1's core audience.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 later this year