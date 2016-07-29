The Saturday-night entertainment show is now finalising its celebrity line up for series 14 – and another Nonnaton could well be in the mix...

Stars Laura Main, Stephen McGann, Jenny Agutter and Jack Ashton have already taken to the floor during last year's Children in Need special, so they'd be natural candidates. And while there's no word on whether Agutter or Ashton are keen to strap on their dancing shoes, a source close to McGann tells us how much he enjoyed competing, adding: "so who knows!"

Main, who plays Shelagh Turner, meanwhile tells RadioTimes.com she'd "certainly" take Strictly's call.

"Doing Strictly for Children in Need was such a brilliant experience, and I still treasure my Pudsey Glitterball Trophy," she says.

The 35-year-old actress has the potential to go a long way after winning the Children in Need competition, so signing her up seems like a brilliant idea to us!

Call the Midwife is currently filming its sixth season, while Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC1 this autumn