Is another Call the Midwife star set to follow in Helen George's Strictly Come Dancing footsteps?
A Nonnatus House resident could be swapping the cobbles for the Strictly dancefloor
After Helen George's success last autumn, Strictly Come Dancing could be set to welcome another Call the Midwife star to the dancefloor.
George, who plays long-running character Nurse Trixie Franklin in the beloved BBC1 period drama, made it to Week 11, dancing with pro Aljaz Skorjanec, and was a popular addition to the dancing competition.
The Saturday-night entertainment show is now finalising its celebrity line up for series 14 – and another Nonnaton could well be in the mix...
Stars Laura Main, Stephen McGann, Jenny Agutter and Jack Ashton have already taken to the floor during last year's Children in Need special, so they'd be natural candidates. And while there's no word on whether Agutter or Ashton are keen to strap on their dancing shoes, a source close to McGann tells us how much he enjoyed competing, adding: "so who knows!"
Main, who plays Shelagh Turner, meanwhile tells RadioTimes.com she'd "certainly" take Strictly's call.
"Doing Strictly for Children in Need was such a brilliant experience, and I still treasure my Pudsey Glitterball Trophy," she says.
The 35-year-old actress has the potential to go a long way after winning the Children in Need competition, so signing her up seems like a brilliant idea to us!
Call the Midwife is currently filming its sixth season, while Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC1 this autumn