Honey's departure followed a week of intense pressure from fans of the series who were furious to see her remain in the competition while Ryan Lawrie was sent home.

Her first Saturday night performance was followed by a stage invasion, while her second featured a mannequin challenge. Neither was enough to convince the public - or the judges - to keep her in the competition though.

Only Sharon Osbourne opted to save her act, with Louis, Nicole and Simon all sending Honey packing in the belief that she'd gone as far as she could in the competition.

5 After Midnight, Saara Aalto, Emily Middlemass and Matt Terry will now compete in the X Factor semi-final, which is set to be Christmas themed. Surprise surprise, eh non-rigged jukebox?

X Factor continues on ITV on Saturday nights