Wooding makes no secret of her previous stage experience, having performed in musicals including Hairspray, Evita and Fame. She also played Scaramouche in We Will Rock You - ironically her BGT audition taking place on exactly the same stage at London's Dominion Theatre.

In 2014 Wooding explains she did her final show with We Will Rock You, went on her honeymoon, got pregnant and says 'the rest is history'. Now she wants to be recognised for her talents as herself, rather than for playing a character.

But before we find out how she gets on in that all important judges vote, take a listen to more of her vocals, seen her signing Do You Believe from Supernova the Musical.

See Britain's Got Talent tonight at 8:00pm on ITV