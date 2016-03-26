“I’ve had the time of my life on this show, I’d never take it back,” said Harry before praising his coach Boy George: “Thank you for being such an incredible coach, you’re an inspiration to me, you’ve just been absolutely immense.”

“I hope we’ll keen in touch,” George said. “I think we’ve got a lot to come from you. You’re going to be a star, I can see it,” he enthused.

A notably tearful Lauren said she’d had a “memorable” time on the show and admitted she didn’t think she’d get this far in the competition.

“This is not the end of your career,” her coach will.i.am insisted. “You have a great spirit – I’m always here for advice, whatever you need. I’m sad that you’re going. I like you on my team, I like you on the show."

There was upset ahead of the live show however as two acts pulled out of the competition. Ricky Wilson lost Chloe Castro who quit due to health reasons while Paloma Faith had to say goodbye to Beth Morris who withdraw due to “personal reasons”.

Eight acts remain for next week’s semi-final: Jordan and Heather on Team Paloma, Kevin and Jolan on Team Ricky, Cody and Vangelis on Team Boy George and Lyrickal and Lydia on Team Will. Each singer will get a chance to sing with their coaches, too.

See The Voice semi-finals next Saturday on BBC1