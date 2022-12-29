Rumours started circulating that he would be leaving the hit BBC talent show following the finale which saw Hamza Yassin crowned the 2022 champion .

Gorka Marquez has addressed rumours he's set to leave Strictly Come Dancing, hinting he will actually be sticking around.

Some wondered if he was upset not to have lifted the trophy with joint favourite, Helen Skelton.

One fan asked Gorka on Instagram, saying they 'couldn't believe' he was leaving.

The dancer replied: "Don't believe it."

This is the first time Gorka has publicly addressed any rumours about his potential departure from the series, so it seems like he could be sticking around if that's anything to go by.

His fiancée, Gemma Atkinson previously shut down any rumours of him leaving, sharing a report, adding: "Obv this isn't true at all! Same as it wasn't true about Gio [Giovanni Pernice] last year. Merry Christmas!"[sic]

Gorka previously spoke about his reaction to Hamza lifting the Glitterball during an appearance on Helen's BBC Radio 5 Live show, clarifying: "I wasn't fuming but I wanted Helen to finish the season with the cherry on top. But I was very happy for Hamza and Jowita - they've been amazing.

"Whoever won, it was amazing because the couples have been incredible, but we care and we love our job."

Helen added: "Obviously we're delighted for Hamza because he put in some amazing dances through the season, but you and I, our reaction – you could tell how gutted we were.



"Gorka has had all my stress, all my nerves. Week One, I hid on the fire escape saying I didn't want to do it, and now we got two standing ovations – that's our trophy, mate."

