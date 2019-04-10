Here’s everything you need to know…

What time is Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star on TV?

Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star is released on Wednesdays at 10am on BBC3.

The show then airs on Wednesday nights at 10.35pm on BBC1.

More like this

What is Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star about?

The show sees ten aspiring make-up artists compete to be named Britain’s next make-up star and win a contract assisting some of the world’s top artists in the field.

Each week, the contestants are set a professional assignment to carry out in the real world, as well as a themed creative task at the Glow Up studio.

The two make-up artists who fail to impress the judges will then enter the elimination face-off – a “make-up skill drill” carried out under intense time pressure – to decide which one returns to the competition.

Who is presenter Stacey Dooley?

BBC

Dooley first rose to fame as a documentary filmmaker with her series Stacey Dooley Investigates on BBC3, exploring hard-hitting topics from sex trafficking and racism to homelessness.

She was given an MBE in 2018 for her services to broadcasting, and in the same year Dooley won the 16th series of Strictly Come Dancing with pro partner Kevin Clifton.

Who else is on the judging panel alongside Stacey Dooley?

Industry legends Val Garland and Dominic Skinner are the two regular judges alongside Stacey Dooley.

Garland is the global make-up director of L’Oreal Paris and a contributing beauty editor at British Vogue. Skinner is the global senior artist for MAC Cosmetics.

Each week, the judging panel is joined by a different guest judge to decide “who glows and who goes”.

Why has Stacey Dooley been criticised for presenting Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star?

Following the announcement that investigative journalist Dooley would be fronting the show, she was criticised by some for 'selling out'.

Dooley responded to the backlash on Twitter, saying: “You can care about human issues, the planet and also be into fashion.”

She later told MailOnline: "It’s painfully predictable: there are always people who are desperate to put you in your one camp and never let you leave.

"The idea that you could be interested in the Yazidi community and also in lipstick blows people’s minds. It’s a really short-sighted Stone Age attitude; it’s boring, actually."

On one of her reports in Mosul, Iraq, Stacey added: "I was getting out of the car and I could smell death; there were dead bodies on the ground and you had to walk relatively close to them because there were unexploded IEDs [improvised explosive devices] everywhere so you could only go in certain areas.

"But after all that, it seemed really important to be at home and enjoy some escapism. Anyway, I’ve earned my stripes; I don’t need to prove myself to anyone."

Advertisement

She added: "We should celebrate make-up. It’s a lucrative industry; a massive employer."

Watch the trailer for Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star