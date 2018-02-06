He did, however, admit there were some issues with the six-part talent show which was presented by Mel Giedroyc and starred Kelis as a judge.

"I thought it was good," Gareth explained. "It was on in the summer months and I think it should've been a winter show, maybe, and we were up against The Voice [it was The Voice Kids] which was interesting.

"It's quite a hard thing to get right, any new big entertainment format," he added.

Gareth also stated that he wants to do another big project, similar to The Choir: Military Wives - the large-scale singing project for the BBC which he said took over 11 months of his life.

"I want to get my hands a bit dirtier," he added. "I've got an appetite for something with a bit more depth and more longevity."