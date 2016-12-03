Full list of X Factor acts through to the live stages
Who'll be competing back in the arena for Simon, Louis, Sharon and Nicole?
We're heading back to the X Factor arena after Judges' Houses, with Simon, Louis, Sharon and Nicole taking three acts apiece through to the live stages. Here's who's made it so far from the Groups and the Girls, with the Boys and the Overs to follow as we get them...
THE GROUPS
Five After Midnight
Formerly known as 5am, the trio wowed the judges with some smooth vocals (and even smoother footwork) in the first audition. And now they’re through to the live stages, thanks to their cover of R Kelly's She’s Got That Vibe at Judges' Houses.
Brooks Way
17 year-old twins Kyle and Josh – previously called The Brooks – from Cardiff nabbed their spot at the lives with a rendition of Nelly's Just A Dream.
Brattavio
Yes, there may have been that unfortunate accident this week in which Ottavio "accidentally" pushed Bradley into the pool, but after getting dried off and impressing Louis with their version of Christina Aguilera's Candyman, the duo are through to the live stages.