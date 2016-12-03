We're heading back to the X Factor arena after Judges' Houses, with Simon, Louis, Sharon and Nicole taking three acts apiece through to the live stages. Here's who's made it so far from the Groups and the Girls, with the Boys and the Overs to follow as we get them...

THE GROUPS

Five After Midnight

Formerly known as 5am, the trio wowed the judges with some smooth vocals (and even smoother footwork) in the first audition. And now they’re through to the live stages, thanks to their cover of R Kelly's She’s Got That Vibe at Judges' Houses.