Van Outen was the first to be unmasked after each of the five remaining celebrities had sung one song on the night - and she admitted she hadn't even told her family she was doing the show.

Speaking after her unmasking she said, "I’m just glad I got as far as I did. I loved being part of this new and exciting show. I can’t wait to see who else is revealed. I’m hooked!"

After each of the stars had sung another song, Monster was next to be unveiled - with American singer, songwriter, rapper and record producer CeeLo Green behind the mask.

And Green admitted that he was slightly disappointed to be eliminated just before the final.

He said, "It was a little disappointing, y’know? I definitely would’ve liked to win once I got to that point. But nonetheless it was a wonderful experience and I’m glad I made it that far so no love lost."

Our readers correctly worked out the identity of both celebrities prior to the episode by voting in our poll, with 71% identifying CeeLo Green as Monster and 69% working out that it was Denise Van Outen behind the Fox mask.

The three remaining contestants, Queen Bee, Octopus and Hedgehog, will battle it out in next week's final at 6:30pm on ITV.