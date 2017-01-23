Jones is probably best remembered as the Welsh songstress who was controversially sent home from X Factor in 2009 in week five after winding up in the bottom two with Jedward.

Johnson, meanwhile, was a hot favourite to take the X Factor title that same year but eventually finished in 4th place behind Joe McElderry, Olly Murs and Stacey Solomon.

The pair go head to head on Eurovision: You Decide on BBC2 on Friday January 27th alongside other hopefuls Olivia Garcia, Holly Brewer, Salena Mastroianni and Nate Simpson - all of whom have also appeared on Simon Cowell's ITV series.

Garcia popped up on X Factor in 2016, while Brewer made the cut in 2015. Simpson was on X Factor just last year too, and Mastroianni also made an appearance in 2012.

Eurovision: You Decide airs on BBC2 on Friday January 27th at 7.30pm