First look at The X Factor Judges’ Houses 2016
What can you can expect when the acts head to pads of Simon Cowell, Sharon Osbourne, Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger?
It’s over. We're through the horrors of the X Factor’s six chair challenge. Now we get to enjoy the sights and sounds of Judges’ Houses. And as these sneak-peak photos show, there’s a lot to look forward to.
Starting with this: Honey G. She’s still in the competition and looks like she’s having a ball at Sharon’s LA pad.
And Robbie Williams seems very happy about everything.
Literally everything. Especially when he's with Roman Kemp, the X Factor's new digital presenter...
Right, time for the girls: they’ve been jetted to Simon’s place in Malibu. Cue not-at-all staged photos in a car…
Some rocks…
And a beach...
Oh, and apparently they’ve got time for some singing too...
Looks like there’s going to be a fair few harmonies at Louis’ Ibiza house with the likes of Ottavio and Bradley singing wearing a primary school art project…
...and it looks like half of them fall into the pool mid-performance because, well, no, we’re not even going to guess. It’s just weird.
We can, however, guess Yes Lad give a good performance as they look like they jump into the pool in celebration…
And what’s going on with Nicole and the boys in the south of France? A hell of a lot of Romeo-and-Julieting.
Oh, and mentor Calvin Harris is also there looking, urm, happy?
To find out all the Judges' houses shenanigans, you'll have to tune into The X Factor, ITV, 8pm.