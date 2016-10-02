It’s over. We're through the horrors of the X Factor’s six chair challenge. Now we get to enjoy the sights and sounds of Judges’ Houses. And as these sneak-peak photos show, there’s a lot to look forward to.

Starting with this: Honey G. She’s still in the competition and looks like she’s having a ball at Sharon’s LA pad.

118754

118753

And Robbie Williams seems very happy about everything.

118755

Literally everything. Especially when he's with Roman Kemp, the X Factor's new digital presenter...

118756

Right, time for the girls: they’ve been jetted to Simon’s place in Malibu. Cue not-at-all staged photos in a car…

118758

Some rocks…

118759

And a beach...

118761

Oh, and apparently they’ve got time for some singing too...

118763

Looks like there’s going to be a fair few harmonies at Louis’ Ibiza house with the likes of Ottavio and Bradley singing wearing a primary school art project…

118764

...and it looks like half of them fall into the pool mid-performance because, well, no, we’re not even going to guess. It’s just weird.

118765

We can, however, guess Yes Lad give a good performance as they look like they jump into the pool in celebration…

118766
118767

And what’s going on with Nicole and the boys in the south of France? A hell of a lot of Romeo-and-Julieting.

118769
118771

Oh, and mentor Calvin Harris is also there looking, urm, happy?

118770

To find out all the Judges' houses shenanigans, you'll have to tune into The X Factor, ITV, 8pm.

