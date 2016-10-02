And Robbie Williams seems very happy about everything.

Literally everything. Especially when he's with Roman Kemp, the X Factor's new digital presenter...

Right, time for the girls: they’ve been jetted to Simon’s place in Malibu. Cue not-at-all staged photos in a car…

Some rocks…

And a beach...

Oh, and apparently they’ve got time for some singing too...

Looks like there’s going to be a fair few harmonies at Louis’ Ibiza house with the likes of Ottavio and Bradley singing wearing a primary school art project…

...and it looks like half of them fall into the pool mid-performance because, well, no, we’re not even going to guess. It’s just weird.

We can, however, guess Yes Lad give a good performance as they look like they jump into the pool in celebration…

And what’s going on with Nicole and the boys in the south of France? A hell of a lot of Romeo-and-Julieting.

Oh, and mentor Calvin Harris is also there looking, urm, happy?

To find out all the Judges' houses shenanigans, you'll have to tune into The X Factor, ITV, 8pm.