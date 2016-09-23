What is the Waltz?

Not just for the ballroom, the Waltz evolved from folk dances in Austria and Germany in the mid-18th Century. It proved to be incredibly popular in Vienna, so much so it even has it’s own unique spin on the dance, the Viennese Waltz.

How do you do it?

This dizzying dance is performed in triple time by a couple who turn rhythmically round and round as they progress around the dance floor. Waltz are intended to be graceful and elegant as the dancers glide effortlessly around the ballroom in long, flowing movements.

If you want to dance along at home, this how-to-guide gives you are say rundown of the basic steps.

What is the best Waltz we've seen on Strictly?

Eventual winners Abbey Clancy and Aljaž Škorjanec put the judges in a spin with this dance to Des’ree’s Kissing You, earning the pair a perfect score of 40 in the series 11 final.

Which stars are dancing the Waltz this week?

Daisy and Aljaz – dancing to Unforgettable by Nat King Cole

Ed and Katya – dancing to Are You Lonesome Tonight by Elvis Presley

Lesley and Anton – dancing to What’ll I do by Alison Krauss

Naga and Pasha – dancing to Run to You by Whitney Houston