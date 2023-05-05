One country gearing up to have a good night is Slovenia, who are hoping to perform well with their song Carpe Diem by Joker Out.

Liverpool is ready to to host Eurovision 2023 in the place of Ukraine.

Get to know Joker Out and their song for Slovenia below.

Who is Slovenia Eurovision 2023 entry Joker Out

Instagram: @joker_out_official

Twitter: @JokerOutBand

Slovenian rock band Joker Out will bringing their fun and upbeat indie tunes to Eurovision in 2023.

The band, formed of Bojan Cvjetićanin (vocals), Jure Maček (drums), Kris Guštin (guitar), Jan Peteh (guitar) and Nace Jordan (base) was formed in 2016 and to date have two albums out.

What have Joker Out said about representing Slovenia at Eurovision 2023?

Speaking of representing Slovenia at Eurovision 2023, Joker Out said they always wanted to take part in the context.

Speaking to Eurovision World: "We were always asking ourselves: 'Is it time to go?' We knew that we wanted to do it, but we also wanted to wait for the right moment. And this year, I guess, we were listening to the universe and it told us to go. And when we applied for EMA, the broadcaster automatically invited us to represent Slovenia."

What is Slovenia's Eurovision 2023 song called?

Joker Out will perform a song called Carpe Diem at Eurovision 2023.

Like the famous latin phrase the song is named after, their up-beat indie track is about making the most of the present and not worrying what the future holds.

The band encourages listeners to be peaceful and live life to the fullest.

Where did Slovenia come in Eurovision 2022?

Slovenia didn't perform too well in Eurovision 2022, failing to qualify for the final, scoring only 15 points in their semi-final.

They'll be hoping to make it to the Grand Final with their entry this year – and according to odds, they have a good chance of doing so.

At time of writing, Eurovision World has them finishing 19th overall, but with a less-than-one percent chance of winning the contest.

When is Eurovision 2023?

Liverpool will be hosting this year's Eurovision Song Contest, with the semi-finals starting on Tuesday 9th May and finishing on Thursday 11th May.

A total of 26 acts will make it through to the Grand Final, airing on the BBC on Saturday 13th May.

The Eurovision Song Contest will begin on Tuesday 9th May 2023. Listen to all of last year's Eurovision songs on TIDAL, while the full album of tracks is available on CD and vinyl now.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision here. If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.