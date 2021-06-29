Ed Miliband reveals why he turned down Strictly Come Dancing

As this year’s edition of Strictly Come Dancing looms closer, the list of Strictly rumoured contestants keeps growing and growing. One name we can definitely strike off the list, though, is Ed Miliband.

The former Labour leader and Doncaster North MP was speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service about his new book, Go Big, when the conversation turned to reality TV.

“I’ve had my fair share of reality TV offers,” Miliband revealed. “The only thing I’ve done completely away from politics was appearing on The Last Leg on Channel 4 which was good fun. I really enjoyed it.”

“I ruled myself out of Strictly in the Radio Times,” he added. “But producers did ask me to attend a non-committal meeting in 2019.”

Despite the BBC’s alleged interest in Miliband joining the series, he said “the country’s gain is me turning it down.”

If he did agree to be part of the dancing competition, he wouldn’t be the first Labour MP to do so. Ed Balls took part in 2016 and quickly became a fan favourite, being saved week after week by the public. Miliband said he “couldn’t follow” that.

He explained: “I couldn’t follow Ed Balls, he would’ve shown me up. I’m sorry to disappoint people but I’m an uncoordinated giraffe of sorts so it’s not going to be Strictly for me.”

He also ruled out The Masked Singer, saying: “On The Masked Singer, I would definitely lose a lot of votes, because my wife would testify that my singing voice really is a vote lose”

