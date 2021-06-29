The Radio Times logo
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Entertainment
  4. Talent Shows
  5. Ed Miliband reveals why he turned down Strictly Come Dancing

Ed Miliband reveals why he turned down Strictly Come Dancing

The former Labour leader won't be putting his dancing skills to the test anytime soon.

Ed Milliband

Published:

As this year’s edition of Strictly Come Dancing looms closer, the list of Strictly rumoured contestants keeps growing and growing. One name we can definitely strike off the list, though, is Ed Miliband.

Advertisement

The former Labour leader and Doncaster North MP was speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service about his new book, Go Big, when the conversation turned to reality TV.

“I’ve had my fair share of reality TV offers,” Miliband revealed. “The only thing I’ve done completely away from politics was appearing on The Last Leg on Channel 4 which was good fun. I really enjoyed it.”

“I ruled myself out of Strictly in the Radio Times,” he added. “But producers did ask me to attend a non-committal meeting in 2019.”

Despite the BBC’s alleged interest in Miliband joining the series, he said “the country’s gain is me turning it down.”

If he did agree to be part of the dancing competition, he wouldn’t be the first Labour MP to do so. Ed Balls  took part in 2016 and quickly became a fan favourite, being saved week after week by the public. Miliband said he “couldn’t follow” that.

He explained: “I couldn’t follow Ed Balls, he would’ve shown me up. I’m sorry to disappoint people but I’m an uncoordinated giraffe of sorts so it’s not going to be Strictly for me.”

He also ruled out The Masked Singer, saying: “On The Masked Singer, I would definitely lose a lot of votes, because my wife would testify that my singing voice really is a vote lose”

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Plan your viewing with our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for the latest news.

Tags

All about Strictly Come Dancing

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - APRIL 12: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 48 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Ed Miliband arrives for the UK film premiere of 'Florence Foster Jenkins' at Odeon Leicester Square on April 12, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_RT_1200x800_Marchv2
Try 12 issues for £1

Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1

Subscribe today
The Lakewood Grey Corner Rattan Set

Exclusive offer from Radio Times:

Save up to £80 on a stylish grey rattan set

Get offer