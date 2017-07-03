Since stepping down and returning to the back benches as an MP, Miliband has revealed an unexpected knack for comedy. He posed with a bacon sandwich and performed Take On Me on The Last Leg, and has been firing out sassy tweets directed at everyone from George Osborne to Piers Morgan to Donald Trump.

Oh, and his takeover of the Jeremy Vine Show on BBC Radio 2 for a week in June was a major success as he discussed everything from toilets to dog grooming.

But watching his former colleague Ed Balls perform Gangnam Style on primetime TV, has he been tempted to have a go?

“Mmmm, not really," he told The Guardian. "I think if I went on Strictly, it would make the bacon sandwich look like an elegant piece of style.

"It’s a slightly different situation – I’m an MP, he’s not,” he added. “But good luck to him. I think you have to do these things in your own way.”

In fact, Miliband totally refused to reveal whether he was a Strictly fan or not. Or even if he has a favourite TV show.

“Oh, God, I hate these questions,” he moaned. "I just CAN’T."