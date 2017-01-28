And that’s going to include you. Luckily, the incident was caught on camera by an audience member, allowing all to marvel at the handstand gone wrong and the brilliant reaction by Balls.

Try not to break into a smile as he holds his face before stumbling into his signature Gangnam Style stance.

Don't ever change, Ed.

More like this

Ed is joined on tour by Louise Redknapp, Danny Mac and Daisy Lowe, with sports presenter Ore Oduba and Birds of a Feather’s Lesley Joseph.

Advertisement

The Strictly live tour is travelling the UK to perform at the country’s biggest entertainment venues, including stops in Newcastle, London, Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds, Glasgow, Nottingham and Sheffield.