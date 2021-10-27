Drag Race UK season 4 is confirmed – and there’s even more good news for fans

The competition has been as fierce as expected in RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series three but even though we don’t know the winner yet, we do know that another series will definitely be on the way.

Applications to be a contestant on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series four are now open, and considering they close in a couple of weeks time, we are hoping that means that series four will be here in early 2022.

Fans also have something coming that will help make that wait feel a little shorter, with RuPaul’s Drag Race Canada season two landing on iPlayer in December.

The first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race Canada was quite the hit on BBC iPlayer and, given that the love for the franchise seems to be growing, it makes sense that the BBC would want the second series ready to go to help fill the Drag Race drought once RuPaul’s Drag Race UK comes to a close.

And if you want to know the names of the 12 Queen’s who will be taking part in the 10-episode Canadian series, they are Adriana, Beth, Eve 6000, Gia Metric, Icesis Couture, Kendall Gender, Kimora Amour, Océane Aqua-Black, Pythia, Stephanie Prince, Suki Doll and Synthia Kiss.

As for who will be judging them, they have Brooke Lynn Hytes, Brad Goreski, Amanda Brugel and Traci Melchor all lined up with the usual inclusion of the weekly celebrity guests.

Series three of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is airing at the moment, with the finale episode set to be released next month on Thursday, 25th November. Season two of the Canadian version will be uploaded in full on BBC iPlayer in early December.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 3 airs on BBC iPlayer on Thursdays at 7pm. Seasons 1 and 2 of RuPaul's Drag Race UK are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.