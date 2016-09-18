It comes as this year's contestants tackle the new 'Wall of Songs' challenge, which sees them quite literally run at a wall that's covered in song titles and - in amongst the chaos - rip off the song they want to sing. This is already hard enough. The song could make or break their chances in the competition and whichever track they pick dictates who'll they'll work with in the 'Line Challenge' part of Bootcamp.

But there's a snag: a lot of them don't even know the songs that are on offer.

Cue Dermot giving a quick blast of Sister Sledge's Lost in Music, Donna Summer's On the Radio, Lisa Loeb's Stay I Missed You AND Kelis's Milkshake.

Oh yes, here is Dermot singing that his milkshake brings all the boys to the yard.

Christmas has come early people.

See Mr O'Leary in action on X Factor tonight from 7:30pm on ITV