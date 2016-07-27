Thank goodness for that because after he did that epic 24-hour dance for Comic Relief in 2015 he told me, in no uncertain terms, that I was never allowed to ask him about dancing again. He actually threatened to have "stern words" with my mum if I did. Ok, so I may have campaigned (somewhat obsessively) for the Dermot Dance to return when he stopped doing it for a while. What of it? I love the Dermot Dance and I'm not afraid to say it.

But – hurrah! – O'Leary can't call my mum, because he's gone and personally confirmed he'll be digging out his dancing shoes again.

"I’ll speak to my choreographer. I think we’ve got to do a few with the tongue firmly in its cheek," the returning host told This Morning's Eamonn and Ruth.

Lovely. And I didn't even have to mention it.

As for the series itself, O'Leary said we should expect a "very warm" and "very funny" series. "It doesn't feel cruel," he added, saying returning judges Simon Cowell, Louis Walsh, Nicole Scherzinger and Sharon Osbourne are all getting along. Albeit with a few sparks flying: "Sharon coming back adds an extra oomph and Louis is standing up to Simon a bit more."

The X Factor returns at the end of August on ITV