When he tries to give his feedback to the young singer, Danny has to stop speaking and look down while Pixie interjects with her thoughts and gives the McFly singer a chance to gather himself.

Pixie and will gather round Danny's chair, where Pixie asks him if he's alright and will says: "Those are strong tears, bro."

"It really, really got to me that moment," he says later, while as the Blind Auditions draw to a close Danny reflects that "it's been emotional, hasn't it?"

More like this

Oh Danny, we now love you even more.

Advertisement

The Voice Kids airs on Saturday July 1 at 7.30pm on ITV