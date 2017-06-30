Danny Jones is comforted by coaches Pixie Lott and will.i.am after he is left in tears on The Voice Kids
We've just got something in our eye...
There have been several moments during The Voice Kids that have left us feeling rather emotional, but absolutely nothing compares to what coach Danny Jones goes through on this Saturday's episode.
Following one young performer's Blind Audition, Danny reveals that he can really relate to the meaning behind the song – so much so that he is left choked up, can't speak and has to be comforted by fellow coaches Pixie Lott and will.i.am.
When he tries to give his feedback to the young singer, Danny has to stop speaking and look down while Pixie interjects with her thoughts and gives the McFly singer a chance to gather himself.
Pixie and will gather round Danny's chair, where Pixie asks him if he's alright and will says: "Those are strong tears, bro."
"It really, really got to me that moment," he says later, while as the Blind Auditions draw to a close Danny reflects that "it's been emotional, hasn't it?"
Oh Danny, we now love you even more.
The Voice Kids airs on Saturday July 1 at 7.30pm on ITV