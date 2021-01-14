Dancing on Ice’s Rebekah Vardy opens up about injuring her pro partner following Yebin Mok’s accident: “I know what Graham was going through”

When it comes to Dancing on Ice, there’s always a risk of injuries. Just days before the 2021 series was due to kick off on January 17th, it was revealed that a Dancing on Ice accident had caused Graham Bell’s partner Yebin to pull out of first shows.

Advertisement

The pro skater was due to perform with Olympic skier Graham Bell this Sunday, however, sustained a laceration in her leg from the blade of an ice skate causing her to have drop out of the first two weeks to allow for recovery.

One of the stars in the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up who knows just what this feels like is Rebekah Vardy, who had a similar experience with her pro partner Andy Buchanan.

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com, Vardy opened up about injuring the professional skater during training for the show.

She said: “I know exactly how he felt. I know exactly what he was going through at that moment because I felt that a few weeks ago, when I hurt Andy. There’s nothing worse than accidentally injuring your pro.

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

“You build this amazing relationship and even though it’s accidental you still can’t help blaming yourself and thinking, ‘Oh my God if I’d have only done that right or you just listened, this wouldn’t have happened!’ But I guess it just brings it back to how dangerous it is what we’re all doing.”

Following the experience, the model is hoping she’ll be able to do Andy “justice” when she steps into the ice rink this Sunday.

“I feel like I’m going to hear the music and my legs are gonna turn to jelly and they’re not gonna move. Or what happens if I rush through it and end up tripping over or something like that? And I think it’s the fear of not doing Andy justice who has worked so hard to get us to where we are now,” she said.

ITV

This year, several Dancing on Ice COVID changes have been made to allow for the show to go ahead in the pandemic. This includes a socially distanced judging panel and no studio audience.

Speaking of how these changes have affected her experience, Vardy explained: “I think it is what we make of it. Things are different but things are different for everyone. I think we’re just so fortunate that we’ve been able to be allowed to continue to do what we’re doing. So we’ve just got to make the most out of not the most amazing situation.”

Advertisement

Dancing on Ice returns to ITV on Sunday 17th January at 6pm. You can also check out what else is on with our TV Guide.