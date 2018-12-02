The 24-year-old Jamaican – who was mentored by first-time judge Louis Tomlinson – won the contest without appearing in a single sing-off.

However, The X Factor isn’t Dalton’s first talent show win. In 2010 he won Digicel Rising Stars, a televised talent show in his home country, aged just 16. He released three albums prior to his appearance on The X Factor.

Dalton was hot favourite to the win the contest, with a RadioTimes.com poll of over 13,000 votes suggesting 62.34% of viewers backed the singer to win. Scarlett and Anthony split the remaining vote, on 20.62% and 17.04% respectively.

What is The X Factor winners’ single?

This year's X Factor winner's song will be The Power of Love, a duet between Dalton and 2012 champ James Arthur.

Dalton performed the song on Sunday night's show, an evening that also saw Scarlett duet One More Sleep with Leona Lewis, and Anthony perform I Predict a Riot with band Kaiser Chiefs.

Previous X Factor winners

2004: Steve Brookstein

2005: Shayne Ward

2006: Leona Lewis

2007: Leon Jackson

2008: Alexandra Burke

2009: Joe McElderry

2010: Matt Cardle

2011: Little Mix

2012: James Arthur

2013: Sam Bailey

2014: Ben Haenow

2015: Louisa Johnson

2016: Matt Terry

2017: Rak-Su