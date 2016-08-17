Daisy Lowe confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2016
The model has been unveiled as the eighth celebrity contestant joining Laura Whitmore, Ed Balls, Louise Redknapp, Will Young and more on the dance floor...
Model Daisy Lowe has been announced as the eighth contestant on this year's Strictly Come Dancing.
“I am used to being on the catwalk and campaigns of major fashion brands with lots of eyes on me but this is completely different from anything I have ever done before!" said Lowe after she was unveiled on the show's official social media channels.
"My family and friends and I adore Strictly, so when the chance came up to take part – I jumped at it! I am itching to get started and am so looking forward to learning a new skill.”
Discovered at the age of 15, Lowe, now 27, is in demand for high end fashion campaigns and recently became a British Fashion Council Ambassador for London Fashion Weekend.
She has also appeared in feature films, independent movies and music videos and is also the author of a sweet treat cookery book Sweetness & Light.
More like this
The new contestant joins actor Danny Mac, singer Louise Redknapp, DJ Melvin Odoom, sports presenter Ore Oduba, TV star Laura Whitmore, politician Ed Balls and pop star Will Young on Strictly, all of whom have already been unveiled by the BBC.
Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 later this year