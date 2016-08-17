"My family and friends and I adore Strictly, so when the chance came up to take part – I jumped at it! I am itching to get started and am so looking forward to learning a new skill.”

Discovered at the age of 15, Lowe, now 27, is in demand for high end fashion campaigns and recently became a British Fashion Council Ambassador for London Fashion Weekend.

She has also appeared in feature films, independent movies and music videos and is also the author of a sweet treat cookery book Sweetness & Light.

The new contestant joins actor Danny Mac, singer Louise Redknapp, DJ Melvin Odoom, sports presenter Ore Oduba, TV star Laura Whitmore, politician Ed Balls and pop star Will Young on Strictly, all of whom have already been unveiled by the BBC.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 later this year