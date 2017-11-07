But now Craig has hit back at the criticism, tweeting that the "audience can turn leaderboard on its head and in the final" and that the "judges' scores mean 0" when it comes to who lands in the bottom two.

He also replied to some outraged fans who had tweeted him about the decision, and asked them if they had voted for Aston.

Speaking on BBC2's It Takes Two, Aston said that he "laughed" at first when Craig gave him the score of 4, while his partner Janette Manrara added that she "did not agree at all" with the marking, but you have to "respect [Craig's] opinion and his number and his thoughts and take it as it comes".

Aston Merrygold on Strictly Come Dancing week 7 2017 (BBC Pictures)

Aston, who was "gutted" to have left the show, also revealed that his next step was to open a dance studio in London.

“I have loved it and I’ve spoken to one of my close friends and my girlfriend Sarah and we said, do you know what, we’re just going to actually open a dance studio in London and just carry on teaching kids to dance,” he told Zoe Ball.

“I’ve enjoyed it so much and now I’m going to give other people the opportunity to do the same thing,” he added. “That’s the plan.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues next Saturday on BBC1.