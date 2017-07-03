"I only wish they’d make the figures from the phone vote public, to stop any talk of the show being fixed," Revel Horwood told the latest issue of Radio Times.

"But if one celeb gets 13 million votes and another gets two votes, it might not go down well..." the judge added.

When Strictly returns this autumn, there will be a new judge sitting in Len Goodman's seat. Revel Horwood, Darcey Bussell and Bruno Tonioli will be joined by replacement Head Judge Shirley Ballas.

The appointment was a surprise as Ballas beat competition from pro dancers Anton du Beke and Brendan Cole, and the BBC even opted to make the newcomer Head Judge instead of promoting one of their three existing judges to the top spot on the panel.



"It would have been wrong for me because I would have had to become a smiley mediator which isn’t in my nature,” Revel Horwood explains.

"Besides, you don’t get any more money. Anyway, it’s best that it’s someone viewers have no pre-conceived ideas about, unlike Anton or Brendan."

