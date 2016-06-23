“Unfortunately she didn’t make the cut,” a source said, admitting it simply came down to the former Record Breakers presenter not quite fitting with the mix of contestants on those series. There’s got to be the right range of celebs each year to appeal to the audience, which usually includes a soap star or two, a sports personality and beloved TV presenter.

“Cheryl would love to do Strictly,” the source added, explaining that reality TV has been on the cards with various high-profile shows. “She’s been in the final mix for the jungle before, too,” they added, speaking of ITV’s long-running series I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Again, it came down to the chemistry of the cast that saw her miss out on a couple of weeks of eating bugs.

So could this be the year we see the Eurovision champ do a Tango or two? Cheryl’s already got some Bucks Fizz moves to whip out after all. For now, we’ll have to leave show bosses to make their mind up (I know, I'll get my coat) with a spokesperson telling us: "We do not comment on speculation about the line-up".

Other rumoured names include Coronation Street's Ryan Thomas, doctors Chris and Xand van Tulleken and This Morning's Ruth Langsford.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 later this year