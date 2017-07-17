Deeley said: “I couldn't be more excited about Sing It... I remember singing in choir when I was a kid and loving every minute! We have the very best performers on the show – they have no backing tracks and no instruments, just their own incredible voices and talent! The British a cappella scene is so exciting and I'm thrilled to be able to be a part of it."

Sky 1 today also unveiled Carmageddon, which will see teams of engineers, mechanics and drivers transform their wildest car concepts into a reality as they hand-build armed and battle-ready vehicles which will then take part in an array of challenges.

The show culminates in a Mad Max-style combat in three vast arenas deep in the desert where six souped-up cars will battle it out using their bespoke weaponry. It will air in 2018.

More like this

Another Sky 1 commission announced today is Revolution, an arena show pitting 30 competitors – 10 inline-skaters, 10 skateboarders and 10 BMX riders – who race each other to make it through to a series of exhilarating later rounds.

Advertisement

Phil Edgar Jones, Head of Entertainment at Sky, said: “We’re making Sky 1 even bigger, bolder and better by bringing these three epic entertainment shows to the channel. The adrenalin-fuelled Revolution brings a unique entertainment spin on extreme sports, Carmageddon turns cars into monsters and Sing It celebrates the joy of the unaccompanied voice at its purest. There’s something to get everyone either on the edge of their seats or dancing round the living room.”