Despite finishing in fifth place and losing out to last year's winner Richard Jones, the teenager has now signed with Decca Records – who have had her voice insured for £1 million.

Dermott's debut album, Brave, will include her cover of the song that brought her to public attention: Defying Gravity.

Tom Lewis, Director of A&R at Decca, said: “Beau’s voice is one in a million – and that’s why it needs insuring!

"Having such an incredible talent at such a young age is truly remarkable, and we’re looking forward to working with Beau as she develops into a young star.”

Speaking about her love of singing, Dermott she was inspired by Julie Andrews.

"I watched it on repeat again and again,” she said. “I just loved the sound of Julie Andrews’ voice, and I’d sit on the floor and sing along. And I soon discovered I loved to sing for my own enjoyment.”

Dermott may not have won the spot at the Royal Variety Show, the prize for the winner of BGT. But she has already performed for the Queen.

The singer Dame Vera Lynch picked the rising star to open her 100th birthday celebration concert at the London Palladium, which was attended by Queen Elizabeth II herself.