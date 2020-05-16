Walliams had his eyes screwed shut in fear as he and Cowell stood back to back, flying knives narrowly missing them with each throw.

"Unfortunately you missed David," Cowell joked after the performance ended. "It's always good to stand up there to realise how scary it is for the person. I like you two a lot, good for you."

Amanda Holden said of the act, "Brilliant fun - it was ace."

Alesha Dixon added, "I absolutely loved it - you [Claire-Marie] are a show-woman."

The pair left with four yeses from the judges - but Jason will also be tasked with matching Claire-Marie's showmanship during their next performance.

Britain's Got Talent continues on ITV at 8pm next Saturday