But when the pair initially auditioned for the judges, they had actually danced to the Sex Pistols' anti-establishment anthem song God Save the Queen. This was completely changed in the edit.

Posting on Instagram after their televised audition, Rare Species wrote “when you audtition to the Sex Pistols and they televise you dancing I Like The Way You Move” and hashtagged their post “#edit, #shocker, #reeling”.

They then posted the video of their performance, re-dubbing Sex Pistols back over their dance and writing “Ah that’s better! And more f**king like it. Gawd bless us everyone We will not be censored”. They also included hashtags like “#fakenews”, “#censorship” and “#notonyournelly”.

More like this

Britain’s Got Talent declined to comment on the story.

It’s the latest in a string of controversies on series 11 of BGT, including viewers hitting out at contortionist group Andara Contortion for already having a hugely successful global career – which has seen her perform on James Corden’s Late Late Show and work as part of Cirque du Soleil – and Ali Rasul from dance couple Grace and Ali previously having won a CBBC dance competition called Alesha’s Street Dance Stars, hosted by... BGT judge Alesha Dixon.

Advertisement

Britain’s Got Talent airs at 8pm this Saturday on ITV