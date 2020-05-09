Britain's Got Talent judges wowed by D-Day youth choir's commemorative song
The D-Day Juniors' original song, performed in honour of those who served in World War II, received a standing ovation from the judges
The D-Day Juniors, a children's choir dedicated to remembering World War II soldiers, received a standing ovation from both the Britain's Got Talent judges and audience after performing an original song. The group of 19, made up of children aged between six and 17, paid tribute to war heroes with their tribute song Pass It On during tonight's episode, after yesterday marked the 75th anniversary of VE Day. "The song we will be performing today is about making the younger generation aware that our ancestors fought in the world war for our freedom," said 12-year-old group member Eva before the performance.
Inspired by 2018 contestants the D-Day Darlings, the choir from Birmingham and Yorkshire sang, "thank you for our freedom, for everything you've done," while pictures of their military ancestors were displayed behind them. Their touching tribute received four yeses from the judges, with a moved Amanda Holding noting how polished the group's performance was. "Your parents and whoever's looking down on you must have felt so proud because I did, it was just amazing.""You're all hugely talented and it is an important message, so I thought it was very powerful," added David Walliams. Alesha Dixon loved the performance: "I loved the fact that it's entertaining but super education as well and I think every single one of you should be super proud."
"Gotta keep that message alive. Coming from you made it more powerful," Simon Cowell concluded. "A very professional audition."