Inspired by 2018 contestants the D-Day Darlings, the choir from Birmingham and Yorkshire sang, "thank you for our freedom, for everything you've done," while pictures of their military ancestors were displayed behind them. Their touching tribute received four yeses from the judges, with a moved Amanda Holding noting how polished the group's performance was. "Your parents and whoever's looking down on you must have felt so proud because I did, it was just amazing.""You're all hugely talented and it is an important message, so I thought it was very powerful," added David Walliams. Alesha Dixon loved the performance: "I loved the fact that it's entertaining but super education as well and I think every single one of you should be super proud."

Advertisement

"Gotta keep that message alive. Coming from you made it more powerful," Simon Cowell concluded. "A very professional audition."Britain’s Got Talent continues Saturday at 8pm on ITV. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.