Although he is recovering well from his injuries, it's starting to look likely he will miss the BGT finals, set to take place in the autumn on ITV.

A source told The Mirror: "Everything is fixed, he just needs healing time. Flying halfway across the world is not part of the plan and he has agreed to put his health first."

It's been reported that the Britain's Got Talent team are now on the hunt for a replacement for Cowell as he will no longer be able to appear via video link from the US, as was once suspected.

RadioTimes.com has contacted Britain's Got Talent for comment on the rumours.

But who could replace Cowell? Over the years, we've had many guest judges take part in the series.

Piers Morgan starred on the panel for four seasons, and was one of the judges responsible for discovering Susan Boyle.

Michael McIntyre and David Hasselhoff appeared in season five and could make a reappearance.

Meanwhile, Kelly Brook, Louis Walsh and Carmen Electra have also filled in on different occasions, too.

A decision has yet to have been made by ITV and as don't know whether there'll be a replacement at all, just yet.

The Britain's Got Talent 2020 series was sadly halted on account of the coronavirus pandemic.

Britain's Got Talent judging panel includes David Walliams, Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden ITV

All of the auditions were completed and the finalists chosen when the country was put into lockdown, meaning the live finals weren't an option.

However, the will take place later this year, but the exact details about how are still a mystery.

According to The Sun, there will be no live audience for the first time in the show's 14-year history.

A source told them: "ITV bosses are having to plan for every eventuality and as it stands, the BGT live shows won't be filmed with an audience."

The Britain's Got Talent live finals will take place later this year. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.