Opening with a rendition of Mary Poppins' Step in Time, the number then saw The Phantom of the Opera cast belt the musical's titular song before ending with a moving performance of One Day More by Les Miserables actors, which included stage legends Michael Ball, Matt Lucas and Carrie Hope Fletcher.

After the medley, musical producer Sir Cameron Mackintosh joined Ant and Dec on stage to campaign for the reopening of theatres.

"I can't tell you how emotional this is for me and for all of us, I cannot believe that these performers and great friends of mine have not performed before tonight for seven months, it is extraordinary," he said.

Speaking to Ant and Dec, he continued: "You two are extraordinary because you've opened the Chancellor's handbag tonight – I think if you're so inspirational to the Chancellor, this company and what they're doing tonight, showing the county what they're missing, let's hope this is inspirational to the government to reopen our theatres by next Spring."

West End star Michael Ball jokingly added, "But I don't want to wait that long," before announcing that the cast of Les Miserables will be reuniting for a concert edition of the musical in December.

Viewers took to Twitter to praise the musical medley, with one fan calling the performance "inspirational", while another wrote: "In floods of tears watching BGT! I miss theatre too much! Didn’t think I’d be as affected as much as that!"

"Just watched the musical theatre performance on BGT and got a bit emotional," one viewer tweeted. "If there’s still theatre to go to then I can’t wait to go back."

"And that is why we need the performers and the arts!" another user wrote. "Excellent work @BGT and the fantastic casts from Mary Poppins, Phantom and Les Miserable [sic]! Beautiful work you amazing people xx."

Last night's final of Britain's Got Talent saw musical comedian Jon Courtenay crowned the competition's 14th winner after wowing the public with his comical ode to 2020.

