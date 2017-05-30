Presenters Ant and Dec looked rather sheepish as they introduced the teenage singer, and Dec said: "She has the whole of Malta behind her and she's almost ready for us.

"She's in the final stages of getting ready. For the second night in a row the first act isn't going quite according to plan..."

Ant interjected: "That's the one thing about live television," before Simon Cowell buzzed the duo.

"Don't buzz me!" exclaimed Ant. "We're just the ringleaders!"

When Destiny did finally get her chance to sing she performed her second Aretha Franklin hit in a row, this time Respect, for which she got a standing ovation from the judges.

“You have a God-given talent,” said David Walliams. “To take on a song that huge and conquer it like you did is incredible. It is your destiny Destiny to be a star”.

Alesha Dixon added that Destiny had made it all “look so easy, it’s just effortless”, while Amanda Holden called her “a born entertainer.”

Sadly for the Maltese singer, it wasn't enough to see her through to the finals, with two magicians – eight-year old Issy Simpson and Matt Edwards – landing the qualification spots.

Destiny will have to wait until the end of the week to see whether the judges pick her as their wild card act and give her the chance to live up to her name.

RadioTimes.com has approached Britain's Got Talent for comment as to what the technical problems were.